HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Honoka’a Peace Parade returns after 4 years; Pays tribute to Hawaii woman stuck in Gaza

Bon dancers, taiko drums, and marching units illuminated Honoka’a’s Peace Day Parade on Saturday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 12:38 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bon dancers, taiko drums, and marching units illuminated Honoka’a’s Peace Day Parade on Saturday.

The event returned today for the first time in four years.

Family members of Ramona Okumura, the Hawaii woman trapped in Gaza, carried her banner through the town she once called home.

Her big brother Miles organized the parade.

The theme of this year’s parade was Hometown Heroes in tribute to people like Katsu Goto, who spoke up for Hamakua’s Japanese sugar workers in the 19th Century.

“I’ve really gotten an understanding of what the horrors of World War are like and what it’s like to be anxious to be worried and be concerned about violence that happens to so many people. Miles Okumura, the brother of a Hawaii woman stuck in Gaza, said.

“It’s very personal because, of course, it’s my younger sister. And we’re still working hard to get her home. There’s no good news today. So far. Unfortunately, no bad news, but we’re very worried.”

Ramona’s nieces and nephews have been working non-stop to bring attention to their aunt’s story.

Earlier this week, they went to Washington DC to speak with lawmakers urging for a ceasefire and humanitarian corridor.

Ramona remains stuck at a UN Compound in Gaza.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are particularly concerned about six missing people on Hawaii Island
Foul play may be involved in at least 6 missing persons cases on Hawaii Island
Honolulu police lights
Police search for attempted murder suspect after shooting leaves man in serious condition
South-southwest winds will increase Sunday, with an increasing chance for showers on the...
Light winds to turn south-southwesterly as a front approaches
File photo of a surf meet on Oahu's south shore.
Town and country surfers aren’t stoked on city’s proposed rules on shore water events
Honolulu Pride Parade draws thousands annually.
LGBTQ+ superstars in town for Honolulu Pride 2023. Here’s what to expect

Latest News

It's been more than two months since fires tore through Lahaina Town
Maui County encouraging thousands of fire survivors to move out of hotels, live with host families
Bon dancers, taiko drums, and marching units illuminated Honoka’a’s Peace Day Parade on Saturday.
Honoka’a Peace Parade returns after 4 years; Pays tribute to Hawaii woman stuck in Gaza
A woman, 31, is in serious condition following a stabbing in Kalihi, according to Honolulu...
Woman, 31, in serious condition following stabbing in Kalihi
Hawaii civil rights pioneer Amy Agbayani was awarded East-West Center's 2023 Women of Impact...
Hawaii civil rights pioneer Amy Agbayani honored with Women of Impact Award