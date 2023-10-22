Honoka’a Peace Parade returns after 4 years; Pays tribute to Hawaii woman stuck in Gaza

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bon dancers, taiko drums, and marching units illuminated Honoka’a’s Peace Day Parade on Saturday.

The event returned today for the first time in four years.

Family members of Ramona Okumura, the Hawaii woman trapped in Gaza, carried her banner through the town she once called home.

Her big brother Miles organized the parade.

The theme of this year’s parade was Hometown Heroes in tribute to people like Katsu Goto, who spoke up for Hamakua’s Japanese sugar workers in the 19th Century.

“I’ve really gotten an understanding of what the horrors of World War are like and what it’s like to be anxious to be worried and be concerned about violence that happens to so many people. Miles Okumura, the brother of a Hawaii woman stuck in Gaza, said.

“It’s very personal because, of course, it’s my younger sister. And we’re still working hard to get her home. There’s no good news today. So far. Unfortunately, no bad news, but we’re very worried.”

Ramona’s nieces and nephews have been working non-stop to bring attention to their aunt’s story.

Earlier this week, they went to Washington DC to speak with lawmakers urging for a ceasefire and humanitarian corridor.

Ramona remains stuck at a UN Compound in Gaza.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.