Former Hawaii resident and teacher trapped in warzone moves to nearby United Nations building

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii woman trapped in the Israel-Hamas warzone sent her family an update that’s giving them a sense of hope.

Family of the retired Hawaii teacher and medical technician, Ramona Okumura said she was given a 10-minute notice to pack her bags and move out of her hotel in Gaza and into a nearby United Nations building.

Late Tuesday night they found out she made it to the UN building safely.

Ramona Okumura sent her family a video of her celebrating her 71st birthday with cake surrounded by friends including American doctor, Barbara Preston Zind.

“And it was really good to see her at least have a moment of, you know, joy and peace for a little bit,” said Ramona’s niece, Erika Okumura.

Seeing her Aunty Ramona at peace brings peace to Erika Okumura who said she hasn’t been able to sleep through the night.

Erika has been keeping the entire family updated on her aunt’s whereabouts in Gaza as Israel bombarded the city with hundreds of missiles since Saturday.

Tuesday was a tough one, she said Ramona had no electricity or internet. “We didn’t hear from her for hours,” said Erika Okumura. “And like, it gets to the point where like, are we going to hear from her, you know?”

Erika Okumura said her aunt has been going on missions to Gaza for the past five years volunteering for the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.

As a retired prosthesis expert, she teaches technicians how to use simple materials to build artificial limbs for children injured in the ongoing fighting.

“This is something that I think in the back of our minds we always knew was a risk of what she was doing,” said Ramona’s niece, Akemi Hiatt. “And she was going and fully aware of that, and she’s very strong.”

“She’s completely fearless and selfless,” said Erika Okumura. “And all she cares about is children and she’s always shown that to me, and my cousins and all of the children of our family.”

“And she just lives, that’s her truth. You know, and, and we love her.”

And all the family wants is to bring Aunty Ramona home safely through a humanitarian corridor or ceasefire.

“They are there to help the innocent, that’s what they’re there for, they’re not there for anything else, that’s their number one priority,” said Erika Okumura. “And our main message is just bring Aunty Ramona home because that means that that help can come and go.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono’s office released the following statement:

“Our office is in touch with the Okumura family and is working with our federal counterparts to help secure Ms. Okumura’s safe return to the United States.”

