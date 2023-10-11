Tributes
Family of Hawaii woman stuck in Gaza urges government, UN to help her evacuate warzone safely

A former Hawaii resident was on a humanitarian aid mission to Gaza to care for children when the war between Israel and Hamas broke out.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:12 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

71-year-old Ramona Okumura was born and raised in Honolulu.

She taught at her alma mater, Hawaii Baptist Academy, before moving to Washington, where she worked and taught prosthetics at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine.

Her brother, Miles Okumura of Hawaii Island, said she had been going on routine missions to Gaza after retiring.

Ramona volunteers with the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund and teaches workers at Hamad Rehabilitation Hospital how to fit child amputees with prosthetic limbs.

Although Miles Okumura worries every time his only sister takes off to Gaza, he doesn’t ever try to stop her.

“She really has a passion for this and helping the kids there,” said Miles Okumura.

Ramona is staying with Dr. Barbara Preston Zind, who was being interviewed by CNN when a bomb went off nearby.

Dr. Zind and Ramona are waiting for visas from the Egyptian government to flee to the city of Rafah.

“The biggest concern is that it’s about 45 minutes to an hour to drive from Gaza City down to Rafah, and so the worry is that the Israelis will, you know, bomb the vehicle that we’re in,” said Zind during the interview.

“And so, we’re working on trying to get some cooperation.”

“I fear the worst,” said Miles Okumura. “And I still fear the worst.”

Okumura has reached out to politicians and the United Nations, hoping they negotiate some kind of cease-fire.

He said Ramona’s hotel is well known to the Israelis, Hamas, and Palestinians for housing medical personnel.

“But I’m just worried about mistakes, you know, errors that happen in war, such a volume of artillery shells and missiles,” said Miles Okumura.

“I just caution her and hope and wish for the best, and that’s what that’s all we can do now, and this is like, as bad as it could be, except so far she hasn’t been injured, so I’m grateful.”

