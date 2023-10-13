Colleagues of Hawaii woman trapped in Gaza call for humanitarian corridor, ceasefire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With former Hawaii teacher Ramona Okumura still trapped in Gaza, one of her colleagues recalls trying to meet with her for the same humanitarian aid mission.

Dr. Anna Vergun, an orthopedic surgeon at the University of North Carolina, was supposed to meet up with Okumura on Sunday for a children’s clinic they had planned together.

Vergun was near Jerusalem about 50 miles away from Gaza when Okumura told her not to come.

“Ramona called me on Saturday morning and said something has happened. I don’t know what yet, but it’s bad and I don’t think you’re going to be able to get into Gaza,” said Vergun.

“Then we both watched all of the events unfold, I was talking to her over the phone throughout the course of the day and could hear explosions all around her.”

Vergun had been volunteering for the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund for over a decade and has been working side by side with Ramona.

“She knows those children very well,” said Vergun.

But as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on, this time Vergun made the tough decision to return to North Carolina.

“I made the difficult and really, truly heartbreaking decision to go home, and leaving without her and knowing she was stuck there has been so painful,” she said.

Vergun and Okumura’s relatives are urging a ceasefire or humanitarian corridor to get her and others out of the warzone safely.

“It’s no secret that it’s a war crime to not allow humanitarian aid in a war zone, and so why that hasn’t happened or why there is a delay is beyond me,” said Vergun.

“I don’t understand how the world is letting this happen.”

Carl Schuster, an Hawaii Pacific University lecturer and retired Navy captain, said it could take at least 10 days before anyone agrees to a humanitarian corridor.

“Evacuating civilians in that environment is very — it’s well not possible because you’ve got missiles flying out, and you’ve got bombs coming in, you’ve got artillery,” said Schuster.

“You’ve got hostage takers, Islamic Jihad, for example, has never respected a humanitarian corridor and they’re active in Gaza, they sometimes cooperate with Hamas.”

Earlier this week, Okumura moved to a United Nations compound building, which Schuster said is the safest place to be.

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda said her office has been in contact with Okumura’s family.

“I am also working with Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who represents the area in Washington where Ramona lives, as well as the State Department,” said Tokuda.

