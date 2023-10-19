As siege continues, anxiety grows for families of humanitarian aid workers stuck in Gaza

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The deadly explosion at a Gaza City Hospital has increased safety concerns among families of humanitarian aid workers still stuck in the Gaza Strip.

Miles Okumura’s sister, Ramona Okumura, was in Gaza on a humanitarian mission when the war broke out. He said the family got an alarming message late Tuesday from her about hearing rockets near the United Nations compound that she’s staying in.

“She said that somewhere close by and rattled the buildings and she could also hear rockets being launched by Hamas, which is pretty ominous,” said Miles Okumura.

“Because that means she’s near potential targets with Israeli defense and so that’s a bit disturbing.”

Miles Okumura and his family are taking turns resting.

He said Ramona is 13 hours ahead so they’re constantly checking the group chat.

Israel and Hamas are blaming each other for the attack on a Gaza hospital that left hundreds of people dead. The airstrike has raised new fears among the Okumura family.

“A horrific event, hundreds of people dying, but what it pointed out to us was that either someone did it on purpose, which means just about any location is subject to being bombed, or it was an accident, which is just as bad meaning that accidents can happen,” said Miles Okumura.

Danny Preston’s mom, Dr. Barbara Preston Zind, is with Ramona Okumura.

“There’s all sorts of stuff going around about where it came from and all of that and I think that it just highlights that there is no like safe area in an in a situation like that,” he said.

They both volunteer for the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund. Danny Preston last heard from his mom Wednesday morning.

“It sounds like they just keep hearing rumors about when the border might be open,” said Preston. “Weighing their options when they hear those rumors and just sort of still in wait and see.”

Thousands of Gaza civilians trying to flee are running into trouble at border crossings like Rafah.

For now, there is a plan underway to allow some Gazans with foreign passports to go out in exchange for foreign aid to come in.

Meantime, families continue to plea for a ceasefire and humanitarian corridor.

Ramona’s niece and nephew went to Washington D.C. to knock on politicians doors and bring attention to their aunt’s plight.

“Or pay attention to the aid workers who are trapped and wanting and waiting to get out,” said Miles Okumura.

“There are quite a few families that are just waiting and concerned right now,” said Preston. “We’re just hoping for the best possible solution as fast as possible.”

