HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are seeing a rise in serious crimes involving juveniles and young adults.

Sgt. Chris Kim of Honolulu Crime Stoppers said they have also been getting a lot of tips through their Student Crime Stoppers line.

The cases reported range from bullying and sexual assault to weapons being brought to campus.

“The list just goes on and on,” said Kim. Police said the suspect that robbed and attacked an elderly Kalihi man right outside of his home is 16 and was arrested earlier this week.

Crimes involving youth have become so severe that Friday’s football game between Castle and Waianae High Schools has been canceled due to weeks of threats and violence.

“Sometimes things are being done for attention,” said Kim. “There are copycats; there are numerous TikTok challenges that are out there that encourage these kids to be involved in unacceptable behavior.”

“Access to technology, social media, and the clout teens get through social media, and sort of the social expectations for behavior, I think, has pushed teen culture in the direction that accessibility to violence is sort of that social clout,” said Keli’I Beyer, Outreach Advocate at the Domestic Violence Action Center.

Other incidents have turned deadly.

18-year-old Javen Lopez is one of multiple suspects in last Saturday’s shootout at the Wai’anae Boat Harbor that left two dead and one critically injured.

Over five months since the shooting at a chicken fight in Maili, a grand jury indicted 16-year-old Shae’Dan Styles McEnroe.

Beyer believes a lack of accountability and oversight contributes to the current teen culture.

“When these types of problems happen, we need to know as a community who are the perpetrators, what has been done to hold them accountable,” said Beyer. “And to a big extent, I think families need to know where their teens are, know, what they’re doing, know what kind of things that people they’re running with, and problems they’re potentially causing.”

Beyer is organizing Thursday’s Men’s March Against Violence with hopes of raising awareness among everyone, including youth, on violence prevention.

“Recognize the potential role each of us has in calling out violence for what it is and not allowing or accepting it when it does happen,” said Beyer. “But really, you know, working with our youth, to start to focus more on those healthier traits, right, what strengths they can bring to a relationship, what strengths they can bring to their families.”

The march begins at 12:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Iolani Palace.

