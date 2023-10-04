Weeks of threats, violence force cancelation of football game between east and west Oahu schools

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -After weeks of threats and violence, Castle High School’s homecoming football game is canceled as leaders feel the Friday night game was too risky.

“So, this was certainly not a threat or a situation that the DOE and the school administration took lightly,” said State. Rep. Scot Matayoshi.

“Most of the problems involved the one problem student who bounced around between Waianae and Castle and is now in Nanakuli.”

State Rep. Matayoshi said the problems go back more than a month, when that student got into a fight with a group of students at Windward Shopping Center.

Then, last Thursday, that student was involved in an incident at Castle High.

“15 people jumped over the fence and caused trouble, causing a lockdown for about 20 minutes on Castle High’s campus,” said Matayoshi. “And then the next day, there was a shooting threat at Waianae High School, which again, not confirmed that it was linked to Castle at all.”

On Monday, Waianae and Castle High students were notified with a letter.

Leaders from both schools agreed to cancel the game and said they must prioritize the well-being of students, staff, and families.

“The fear was that the situation was escalating to a point where security and school administration and HPD would not be able to handle a situation for a nighttime football game,” said Matayoshi.

Andrew Toia’s son is on Waianae’s Football Team and said campuses should be prepared for any type of dangerous situation.

“I think that they should have a better analyzation on how the whole, you know, situation is and come up with ways to defuse it, you know,” said Toia.

Dana Devers’ son plays for Castle.

She has mixed feelings about the decision but said teen violence is getting out of control.

“How is this going to end? How are we going to have all this violence between teenagers end? Where are these teenagers even getting guns from is another question, said Devers. “You know, I don’t bring my son to school to have his life in danger.”

Superintendent Keith Hayashi released the following statement.

“The Department supports the decision of Castle Principal Tyrell and Waianae Principal Pikelny because student and staff safety is our highest priority. We are working closely with both schools to address the safety concerns. Disclosing additional details could further compromise safety at this time.”

Matayoshi said there were attempts to reschedule the game for Saturday during the day, but there were not enough referees for that time slot.

