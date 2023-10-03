16-year-old arrested in connection with brutal attack on elderly man

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 16-year-old suspect Monday morning wanted in connection with the attack and robbery of an elderly man in Palama.

The incident happened last week.

Officials say surveillance video captured a suspect riding a moped stopping in the road and watching an elderly man in a red shirt.

An elderly man is recovering from a concussion after he was attacked and robbed over the weekend outside of his Kalihi home.

The suspect then tried to rob the elderly man, punched the man to the ground, and continued to assault him until he got his wallet.

The victim’s family described the event as “unbelievable,” considering the man’s age and that the incident occurred in broad daylight.

“I mean, to hurt someone of that age and are so vulnerable,” his son-in-law Fritz Medalla said.

This story may be updated.

