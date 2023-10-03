Grand jury indicts 16-year-old in chicken fight shooting that left 2 dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury has indicted a 16-year-old on murder and other felony charges in connection with a chicken fight shooting in April that left two dead.

Prosecutors say Shae’Dan-Styles McEnroe-Keaulii and co-defendant Jacob Borge, 23, fired into a large crowd gathered for the chicken fight in Maili.

A man trying to break up an altercation and his aunt were both fatally shot.

City Prosecutor Steve Alm said McEnroe-Keaulii was charged as an adult “because of the seriousness of the crimes he is alleged to have committed.”

“Their actions demand we prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Alm added.

In addition to second-degree murder, McEnroe-Keaulii was charged with attempted murder and firearms charges. He faces lift behind bars with the possibility of parole.

He’s being held on $2 million bail.

