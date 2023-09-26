Man, 18, arrested in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a suspect Monday in connection to the early morning shooting in Waianae that left two people dead and two injured over the weekend.

The 18-year-old suspect, was one of the victims in the incident on Saturday, was arrested for first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and three counts of use of a firearm.

He is currently being held in police custody pending investigation.

The shooting happened at the Waianae Boat Harbor just before 1 a.m.

HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes said the suspect reportedly left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle before police arrived. Authorities later told reporters the incident was “not a random act.”

Police say a 29-year-old man died at the scene and a 19-year-old man died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old woman was in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound. An 18-year-old man was also hospitalized in stable condition.

This story may be updated.

