State starts processing citations under controversial red light camera pilot

Heads up, drivers: The state has started issuing citations to red light runners based on a...
Heads up, drivers: The state has started issuing citations to red light runners based on a video camera posted at Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street.(none)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:26 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, drivers: The state has started issuing citations to red light runners based on a video camera posted at Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street.

It’s one of two intersections with red light cameras under a controversial pilot program.

And it’s the first to be used for citations.

The state said the red light camera at Vineyard and Liliha was installed in September and warning letters to red light runners were issued starting Oct. 1.

The first citations are now being processed based on traffic dating back to Nov. 20.

The state Department of Transportation said that since the red light camera at Vineyard and Palama was installed, there have been two crashed caused by red light running.

A second camera under the pilot was installed at Vineyard and Liliha.

That camera has been used to issue warnings as of Nov. 9.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

