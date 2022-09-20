Tributes
LIVE: Hawaii DOT unveils where red light cameras will be installed as part of 2-year pilot

A new red light safety
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:54 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Transportation Department on Tuesday unveiled the first two locations in Honolulu where red light cameras will be installed as part of a two-year pilot program.

Those locations include the intersection of Vineyard Boulevard at Palama Street, and Vineyard Boulevard at Liliha Street.

WATCH LIVE:

The state previously said the cameras will be installed at 10 busy intersections as part of the two-year pilot aimed at reducing recklessness on the roads. Locations that were being considered included Likelike and Pali highways.

Under state’s new red light camera program, tickets will follow car owners not drivers

Images of potential red light runners, will be screened before police determine whether to issue a citation. The state also says regardless of who is driving, the responsibility of the citation falls on the vehicle’s registered owner.

The first-time fine: Up to $200.

