Green heads into primary election race for governor with lead over Democratic rivals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Josh Green heads into the primary election for governor with a commanding lead in the polls over his Democratic rivals, businessowner Vicky Cayetano and U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele.

But all three say they’re not taking anything for granted until the votes are counted.

The top vote-getter in the Democratic contest will square off against the Republican in the general election.

A Civil Beat/HNN poll conducted earlier this summer showed Green with 48% of the vote. Kahele was in second place while Cayetano rounded out the top three. At the time, about 1 in 5 Democratic voters were undecided.

It’s unlikely there are many of those undecideds left going into election day.

In July, voters were able to hear from the three Democratic contenders on the HNN Super Debate stage. Throughout the evening, there were fiery exchanges between the candidates ― but there was also no shortage of common ground. All three identified the dearth of affordable housing and the high cost of living as key issues.

Cayetano has gone so far as to say an emergency declaration is needed to address the housing crisis. Kahele, meanwhile, has said he’d target outside investment as a way to bring prices down. And Green said he would help address inflation and the high cost of living by doing away with the excise tax on food and health care.

In late July, Cayetano and Kahele raised eyebrows when they held a joint news conference to resume their questioning of Green’s financial records. Green responded by saying he has nothing to hide.

Political analyst Colin Moore called the media briefing “strange.”

“It probably also demonstrates just how far the lieutenant governor is in the lead that his two opponents would share a stage like that,” Moore said.

Hawaii’s governor will take office at a pivotal time in the state’s history.

Hawaii’s economy is rebounding from the pandemic, but significant challenge lie ahead ― from the skyrocketing cost of living to the dearth of affordable housing.

