‘The Job Interview’: Cayetano says emergency declaration needed to tackle housing crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vicky Cayetano, who’s running for governor on the Democratic ticket, says declaring the lack of affordable housing an emergency could fast-track construction and aid to families.

Cayetano recently sat down with HNN and Civil Beat journalists for “The Job Interview” to explore a range of pressing topics facing the state’s residents ― and how she’d tackle them as governor.

She said her background in business gives her unique insight into the need to diversify the economy.

“We have to start weaning ourselves off of tourism,” Cayetano said.

“It’s hard to say no to visitors, when you say as you pointed out, we’re so dependent on this industry. That’s why Hawaii was one of the hardest hit states during the pandemic because that’s the industry we have.”

Cayetano’s campaign is largely self-funded and was asked if there should be limits on that.

“The late Senator Akaka actually took out a mortgage on his home when he first ran,” she said. “Sometimes you believe so much in what you’re doing, and what’s at stake, that you need to commit yourself all in to this.”

Cayetano vowed to continue supporting a woman’s right in Hawaii to an abortion and said more needs to be done to improve access.

She also expressed her support for the Thirty Meter Telescope project and what she would do if the project was approved for construction but ran into mass protests.

“I’m sorry. I would try to have conversations with the community that oppose it before it gets to that point, but if it came to that then yes we would need to remove them from the mountain,” said Cayetano.

Cayetano brushed off questions about any influence from her husband, former Governor Ben Cayetano.

Colin Moore, HNN’s political analyst, said Vicky Cayetano offered detailed answers and never lost her cool.

“I will say what was revealing is I think you do see a little bit she doesn’t have that level of legislative experience that some candidates have,” he added.

