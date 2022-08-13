Top GOP contenders for governor say they want to offer voters a choice

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday’s election features one of the most closely watched Republican gubernatorial primaries in years ― and the winner could say a lot about the future of Hawaii’s GOP.

The frontrunners in the Republican race are former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona, the more traditional conservative candidate, former UFC champ B.J. Penn, a populist contender, and City Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi.

Civil Beat/HNN polling conducted earlier in the summer suggested that Aiona was at the front of the pack ― with about a quarter of Republican registered voters saying they planned to support him.

Penn was in second place and Tsuneyoshi rounded out the top three.

Aiona entered the race late, filing his nomination papers just hours before the deadline. He insisted his decision had nothing to do with Penn potentially clinching the Republican nomination.

Rather, he said he felt called to run.

In HNN”s Super Debate, Aiona declined to publicly criticize Penn’s lack of experience or his background, including misdemeanor arrests for DUI.

Similarly, Penn said he wanted to embrace his opponents ― and his grassroots support ― and rally the Republican party in Hawaii around a shared opposition to Democratic policies.

“I’ve had my challenges. I’ve learned a lot and I’m ready to share what I’ve learned with the people,” he said.

