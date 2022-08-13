Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Top GOP contenders for governor say they want to offer voters a choice

Republican contenders for governor say they're offering voters a choice.
Republican contenders for governor say they're offering voters a choice.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 1:24 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday’s election features one of the most closely watched Republican gubernatorial primaries in years ― and the winner could say a lot about the future of Hawaii’s GOP.

The frontrunners in the Republican race are former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona, the more traditional conservative candidate, former UFC champ B.J. Penn, a populist contender, and City Councilmember Heidi Tsuneyoshi.

Civil Beat/HNN polling conducted earlier in the summer suggested that Aiona was at the front of the pack ― with about a quarter of Republican registered voters saying they planned to support him.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Election 2022]

Penn was in second place and Tsuneyoshi rounded out the top three.

Aiona entered the race late, filing his nomination papers just hours before the deadline. He insisted his decision had nothing to do with Penn potentially clinching the Republican nomination.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Rather, he said he felt called to run.

In HNN”s Super Debate, Aiona declined to publicly criticize Penn’s lack of experience or his background, including misdemeanor arrests for DUI.

Similarly, Penn said he wanted to embrace his opponents ― and his grassroots support ― and rally the Republican party in Hawaii around a shared opposition to Democratic policies.

“I’ve had my challenges. I’ve learned a lot and I’m ready to share what I’ve learned with the people,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shipman/Haena Beach (FILE)
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after they were swept out to sea off Puna
Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022
Woman charged in purse snatching outside dialysis facility
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach after south shore swells
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach sparks debate over erosion plans
Last November, Violette Beatte who is now 7-years-old was walking home from the bus stop with...
Hawaii Island family stuck in insurance payout battle a year after brutal dog attack on child
Maile Crewdson wins Food Network Canada's Great Chocolate Showdown Season 3
Maui mom takes home $50,000 and bragging rights in Food Network’s ‘chocolate showdown’

Latest News

Voters dropped off ballots Saturday ahead of the 7 p.m. deadline.
With hours to go before voting ends, steady stream of voters drop off ballots or vote in person
Voter service centers are open until 7 p.m. Saturday.
LIVE: The last hours of primary election voting are underway. Here’s what to expect tonight
A water main break was reported in Iwilei on Saturday morning.
Westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway remain closed in Iwilei following water main break
The top Democratic candidate in the primary will square off against the Republican in November.
Green heads into primary election race for governor with lead over Democratic rivals