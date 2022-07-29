The Job Interview: Kai Kahele

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kai Kahele sat down for one hour with a panel of journalists from Hawaii News Now and Honolulu Civil Beat.

He touted his leadership during the Red Hill tainted water crisis, steering federal dollars to Hawaii during the pandemic and his military background. He vows to make Hawaii more affordable.

“I think within our constitutional laws and with the laws of this state, we need to prohibit outside foreign investment from coming into Hawaii to buy our properties and to borrow land,” said Kahele.

Kahele wants housing in Halawa instead of a new stadium and he’s against the Thirty Meter Telescope project.

The Congressman was asked if he was more a of a Frank Fasi type of leader or more open minded.

“Absolutely. You know, I realize that I’m not the sharpest tool in the tool shed and that there’s other people that are very smart in critical subject matter areas. I’m always willing to listen to bring people together. I’ve done that on a series of issues, whether it’s Red Hill or Mauna Kea. This is how I’ve led over the last six years,” said Kahele.

When asked if there was one thing that he felt was untrue or criticized, the conversation got heated.

“It was when they talked about my remote voting and not being present, not showing up in Washington for work. This national story that erupted over flying for Hawaiian Airlines,” said Kahele.

“I just felt that that was poor journalism,” he added.

“What facts did we get wrong because I thought those stories were pretty solid. It looks really unusual for a member of Congress to still be flying for Hawaiian Airlines,” asked Chad Blair, Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor.

“In terms of voting proxy for the guy that said, Tulsi Gabbard didn’t spend enough time in Washington, you were back here voting,” he added.

“There is nothing that prevents any member of Congress from having outside employment,” said Kahele.

The panelists thought Kahele dodged or lacked details with some of the questions, but overall was charismatic and had big ideas.

“His whole body persona, his physical presence. How many times did he hit the table with his wedding ring? There’s an energy there which I think is very appealing to a lot of people in Hawaii,” said Blair.

“He’s a smart man,” he added.

The Job Interview is Thursday at 8 p.m. on K5. If you miss it or want to watch the other gubernatorial candidates, it will also be available on demand across HNN’s digital platforms.

