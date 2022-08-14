Tributes
Crowded field of Democratic contenders vie to be Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor

A crowded field of Democratic contenders are running for lieutenant governor.
A crowded field of Democratic contenders are running for lieutenant governor.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:31 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Democratic race for lieutenant governor in Saturday’s primary election features four well-known candidates ― and no clear frontrunner.

Polling suggests former state lawmaker Sylvia Luke and former City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson are at the front of the pack. Keith Amemiya and Sherry Menor-McNamara are rounding out the top four.

The top vote-getter Saturday will square off against the Republican in the general election.

A Civil Beat/HNN poll conducted earlier in the summer showed nearly half of Democratic voters weren’t sure who they planned to support in the race for lieutenant governor.

Experts say union’s big spending could influence LG’s race

And then in late July, the race started to attract a flurry of political spending.

One big spender: Hawaii Carpenters Union political action committee Be Change Now spent millions to fund attack ads against Luke and supporting Anderson.

HNN Political Analyst Colin Moore said the spending spelled trouble for Luke.

“This is largely a name recognition race,” said HNN political analyst Colin Moore.

“Because there are no big policy differences. And it’s also about who you trust. What negative advertising can do, whether it’s fair or not, is just put that sense of doubt in the minds of voters.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

