LIST: Fun-filled Fourth of July celebrations across the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s not a Fourth of July celebration without fireworks.

The well-known Magic Island firework show will not be held this year but there are plenty of other places you and your family can catch a good show.

Here’s the rundown:

Oahu

There are four days of firework shows on Oahu.

July 1:

in Waikiki that happens every Friday night. The fireworks set off at 8 p.m. Check out the Hilton Hawaiian Village firework show in Waikiki that happens every Friday night. The fireworks set off at 8 p.m.

July 2:

is usually reserved for Department of Defense card holders and their guests, but this year’s event is free and open to the public. The event is from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Weyand Field. The Independence Day Firework show and concert at Schofield Barracks is usually reserved for Department of Defense card holders and their guests, but this year’s event is free andopen to the public. The event is from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Weyand Field.

July 3:

Ohana Day at Turtle Bay Resort with a firework show to end. Doors open at 3pm. Concerts start at 4pm and the fireworks show is set to start at 8 p.m. There’s anwith a firework show to end. Doors open at 3pm. Concerts start at 4pm and the fireworks show is set to start at 8 p.m.

July 4:

Hukilau Marketplace in Laie is hosting a day full of live entertainment, food, free games and fireworks. The festivities will go from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. is hosting a day full of live entertainment, food, free games and fireworks. The festivities will go from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kailua Beach will have a fourth of July firework show at approximately 8 p.m.

For military communities — These events are reserved for Department of Defense ID cardholders and their eligible guests. The public may watch these fireworks shows from afar, but not on base. family fun, a car show, concerts and fireworks. The live concerts start at 3:30pm. The fireworks show is set to start at 9pm. Fourth of July Freedom Fest at Pearl Harbor which entailsfamily fun, a car show, concerts and fireworks. The live concerts start at 3:30pm. The fireworks show is set to start at 9pm. Marine Corps Base Hawaii will have a 20-minute firework show starting at 8:30 p.m. for military personnel.



Hawaii Island

There will be a Hilo Bay Blast firework show with family activities around the Hilo Bayfront, including games, cook-offs, music and more. Fireworks will set off at 8 p.m. accompanied by music aired on KWXX.

In Kailua-Kona, a “Salute to Our Hometown Heroes” firework show will also start at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.