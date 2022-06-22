Tributes
LIST: Fun-filled Fourth of July celebrations across the state

Fourth of July celebrations for 2022
Fourth of July celebrations for 2022
By Megan Ramones
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s not a Fourth of July celebration without fireworks.

The well-known Magic Island firework show will not be held this year but there are plenty of other places you and your family can catch a good show.

Here’s the rundown:

Oahu

There are four days of firework shows on Oahu.

July 1:
July 2:
July 3:
  • There’s an Ohana Day at Turtle Bay Resort with a firework show to end. Doors open at 3pm. Concerts start at 4pm and the fireworks show is set to start at 8 p.m.
July 4:
  • Hukilau Marketplace in Laie is hosting a day full of live entertainment, food, free games and fireworks. The festivities will go from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Kailua Beach will have a fourth of July firework show at approximately 8 p.m.
  • For military communities — These events are reserved for Department of Defense ID cardholders and their eligible guests. The public may watch these fireworks shows from afar, but not on base.

Hawaii Island

  • There will be a Hilo Bay Blast firework show with family activities around the Hilo Bayfront, including games, cook-offs, music and more. Fireworks will set off at 8 p.m. accompanied by music aired on KWXX.
  • In Kailua-Kona, a “Salute to Our Hometown Heroes” firework show will also start at 8 p.m.

