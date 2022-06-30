Popping firecrackers on Independence Day? Make sure to purchase a permit

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:37 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Independence Day is right around the corner.

If you are planning to pop firecrackers on the holiday, don’t forget to purchase a permit.

Permits for firecrackers are available for purchase in Hawaii County and Maui County.

Each firecracker permit costs $25 and will entitle the holder to purchase up to 5,000 individual firecrackers.

You must be age 18 or older to purchase a permit.

Fireworks are allowed to be set off during the approved hours of 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Independence Day only. Permits must also be visibly displayed while firing.

Officials remind the public that aerial fireworks, including flying lanterns, are illegal. Aerial displays can only be ignited by licensed pyro-technicians with proper permits.

Permits are not required for purchasing novelties and paperless firecrackers.

Here’s how to apply for a permit for each county:

Hawaii Island

Residents on Hawaii Island can purchase fireworks permits starting Wednesday through 8 p.m. on July 4 only at the TNT tent at 381 E. Maka’ala St. in Hilo.

Maui

Maui County is selling permits at several locations including the county’s online portal. Retail stores are excluded this year.

Kauai

The Kauai Fire Department said there are no vendors this year so the fireworks for sale will not require permits.

Oahu

The deadline to get a firecracker permit on Oahu was on June 24. The county said the permit must be purchased at least ten days prior to the date of use.

If you’d rather leave it to the pyro-technician professionals or missed the deadline to purchase a permit, click here for a list of events for Independence Day weekend.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

