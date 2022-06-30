Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

After long hiatus, U.S. Army ‘Independence Day Spectacular’ is back at Schofield Barracks

The event is free and open to the public.
The event is free and open to the public.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:05 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in more than two years, the U.S. Army’s annual “Independence Day Spectacular” is back at Schofield Barracks.

The event is free and open to the public.

There will be carnival games, inflatables, food, a dunk tank, and more.

Musical performances will kick off at 2 p.m. with headline performer Chase Rice.

Marc E. Bassy, MAX, the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and the 25th Infantry Division Band will also perform at Weyand Field.

To close out the night, the firework show is set to start at 8:40 p.m.

According to the Department of the Army COVID protocols, those ages 5 and up are required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, or have a negative test within 72 hours of the event.

For your convenience, U.S. Army Hawaii developed a pre-screening tool that will be available 72 hours prior to the event. Click here to access it.

Visitors who do not possess a military ID must enter Schofield Barracks through Foote Gate on Kunia Road. All vehicle occupants age 16 and older must present a valid state ID. The vehicle driver must provide a current driver’s license, vehicle registration, proof of insurance and safety check.

For more information on parking and prohibited items, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal Judge today sentenced Honolulu resident Alexander Price to a year and a day in prison.
Judge rejects plea deal for man who tried to open emergency door on Hawaiian Air flight 3 times
Lolinita Ika.
‘I won’t forget this’: Shocking attack at a Maui church fundraiser leaves woman shaken
A long lost Farrington High School ring is reunited with the family of its late owner.
Lost in a WWII battlefield for decades, a priceless class ring is reunited with its rightful owners
A new series starring Jason Momoa starts filming in Oahu this fall.
Casting calls scheduled for Jason Momoa’s new Hawaii-based TV show starts
The Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals said a Kauai police employee and state child welfare...
Attorney: 9th Circuit ruling exposes state to hefty damages in bitter child custody case

Latest News

Gloves off for democratic candidates for governor during first debate
Gloves off for democratic candidates for governor during first debate
During the week, students learn bullet trajectory, fingerprint lifting, reading bloodstains,...
MPD’s CSI camp gives students hands-on forensic training
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds will get quite gusty as we approach the holiday weekend
"The Search for Snoopy" opens Friday
Join the ‘Peanuts’ crew in the search for Snoopy at this new interactive Ala Moana exhibit