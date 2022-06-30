After long hiatus, U.S. Army ‘Independence Day Spectacular’ is back at Schofield Barracks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in more than two years, the U.S. Army’s annual “Independence Day Spectacular” is back at Schofield Barracks.

The event is free and open to the public.

There will be carnival games, inflatables, food, a dunk tank, and more.

Musical performances will kick off at 2 p.m. with headline performer Chase Rice.

Marc E. Bassy, MAX, the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and the 25th Infantry Division Band will also perform at Weyand Field.

To close out the night, the firework show is set to start at 8:40 p.m.

According to the Department of the Army COVID protocols, those ages 5 and up are required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, or have a negative test within 72 hours of the event.

For your convenience, U.S. Army Hawaii developed a pre-screening tool that will be available 72 hours prior to the event. Click here to access it.

Visitors who do not possess a military ID must enter Schofield Barracks through Foote Gate on Kunia Road. All vehicle occupants age 16 and older must present a valid state ID. The vehicle driver must provide a current driver’s license, vehicle registration, proof of insurance and safety check.

For more information on parking and prohibited items, click here.

