Kailua’s fireworks are back, and residents are excited to celebrate the 65-year tradition

There will be no reserved school parking lots this year. Residents are advise to park only in...
By Tori DeJournett
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 1:03 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After taking a two-year hiatus Kailua’s 4th of July firework tradition is back!

Fireworks are set to kick off at 8 p.m.

Kailua’s firework show has been displayed almost every 4th of July evening for over 65 years.

For most of its history the show was launched from Flat Island across from Kailua Beach Park. But, in consideration of environmental concerns, the platform for the fireworks launch was moved in 2002 from Flat Island to a mobile barge.

“I am super excited about the firework show this upcoming 4th of July,” said resident Raywin Lee. “It’s spectacular when you are right next to the beach and the fireworks are really close to you.”

Although the traditional firework show is back, the Kailua parade will not be back for another year.

The firework show is a community effort as businesses and local residents pitch in their time and money to help keep the tradition alive.

“This is a time to celebrate our Constitution and our freedom,” said Hardware Hawaii owner and a local boy from Kailua David Lundquist. “Let freedom ring! Happy Independence Day from Hardware Hawaii! Have fun!”

Hardware Hawaii is one of the many donors for this year’s firework show.

There will be no reserved school parking lots this year. Residents are advise to park only in designated parking spots.

There will be shuttles between Longs Parking lot bus stop and The Beach Center from 4:30 p.m. through 10:30 p.m.

For more information about the firework show, click here.

