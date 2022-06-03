The wait is over! The Hilton Hawaiian Village fireworks show returns this Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Colorful sparks will fill the sky again as the long-awaited Waikiki Hilton Hawaiian Village fireworks show returns Friday evening for the first time since the pandemic began.

From June to September, the show will start at 8 p.m. and run for four minutes. The show will then switch to 7:45 p.m. in the fall.

The 30-year Waikiki tradition was put on pause in March 2020 when the state prohibited large social gathering.

Jeffrey Yedlin, the hotel manager at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, said that as soon as COVID restrictions began to ease earlier this year, he was receiving calls from people asking when the fireworks show would return.

“It was never an ‘if,’ but it was more like ‘when,’” Yedlin said. “When you’ve done it for this long, there’s a legacy to uphold.”

The tradition of the weekly fireworks show began in 1988 after the Hilton Hawaiian Village unveiled its $100 million renovation called “Return to Paradise.”

With the growth of the show’s popularity, it became a Friday night tradition until the pandemic.

Spectators should arrive early to find parking, as Yedlin said that he expects the first show back to bring many eager viewers. Paid parking will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Hilton Hawaiian Village parking garage.

Planning to go? Here are all the details:

Location: Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort – Kahanamoku Beach

When: Friday, starting at 8 p.m.

Parking is available in the area. You can pay $10 at the Hilton Hawaiian’s parking garage.

Cost for the fireworks show? Free.

