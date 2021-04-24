Mayor: It’s unacceptable that HPD chief isn’t ‘front and center’ on police shootings

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s mayor is calling out the police chief for not being more transparent about the recent fatal officer involved shootings.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Honolulu Police Department Chief Susan Ballard is ignoring his requests for briefings on the two incidents this month.
“Despite my repeated attempts to contact Chief Ballard by telephone, she has failed to return my calls since last week Friday,” said Blangiardi. ”Chief Ballard’s failure to communicate is unacceptable.”
On April 5, officers shot and killed 16-year old Iremamber Sykap in McCully after a chase.
On April 14, 29-year old Lindani Miyeni was shot and killed in Nuuanu after a reported burglary.
Ballard did not show up for a press conference last Friday where the videos from police body cameras were released from the Miyeni case — an assistant chief briefed reporters instead.
And this past Wednesday at the police commission meeting, a deputy chief was tasked with answering questions about why body camera footage was not being released from the Sykap shooting.
Community watchdogs groups have been vocal about the need for more information on the two cases and the release of additional videos and the 911 calls.
“She should certainly be the public face of this situation,” said Meda Chesney Lind, University of Hawaii professor of Sociology and Criminology.
“Right now we need accountability,” Lind said.
Blangiardi said in his video statement to Hawaii News Now that Ballard should be “front and center” when it comes to critical events.
“There is too much at stake for the community to be without transparent and responsible law enforcement leadership. The Police Commission needs to address her communication failure immediately,” Blangiardi said.
Ballard is retiring on June first.
“If, for whatever reason, she doesn’t feel like she can initiate anything on this, then perhaps she should leave a little earlier and let someone else be the acting chief and let that person begin to take steps in what needs to be the right direction,” Lind said.
A spokesperson for the department said Ballard had been on medical leave for the past three days after a minor procedure.
Ballard issued a statement: “I shared whatever information I could with the Mayor and Police Commission. At that time I told them that I am unable to discuss the specifics of police investigations.”
Ballard continued, “HPD’s priority is on investigating crimes and information that is prematurely released could jeopardize a case.”
Ballard is expected to return to work on Monday.
