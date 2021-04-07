16-year-old killed in McCully police shooting is identified

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Medical Examiner’s Office has released the identity of the 16-year-old killed in a police shooting in McCully on Monday.
Officials said the teen was Iremamber Sykap, of Aiea.
Sykap died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Three Honolulu police officers who discharged their weapons in the shooting have been offered administrative leave, which is standard protocol.
Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.
Police Chief Susan Ballard has not spoken publicly about the incident since holding a news conference Monday night. She confirmed the shooting happened after a police pursuit.
Sykap was the driver of the vehicle, which was stolen from Kailua over the weekend.
Authorities said the same Honda Civic was linked to several armed robberies sprinkled around Oahu in the days that followed, including a home invasion.
