GRAPHIC: HPD releases body cam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting in Nuuanu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD released police body cam footage Friday of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Nuuanu, saying the two videos ― each less than a minute long ― show that officers were in a “fight for their lives” and justified in discharging their weapons.
But the videos could also raise more questions for the community, including why two responding officers didn’t identify themselves as police until after a Taser was deployed and multiple rounds fired.
After the suspect was fatally shot, an officer shouts “police!”
In a news conference Friday afternoon, acting deputy Chief Allan Nagata vigorously defended the officers and said they did everything right. “They told him to get on the ground and comply. They were in uniform and gave clear instructions. Although it’s dark, it’s pretty clear,” he said. “As an officer with 30 years experience ... I’m glad they survived. They did very well and they were very brave.”
The man killed by police has been identified as Lindani Myeni, 29.
He has no criminal record and was unarmed, but repeatedly punched and “charged” officers at the scene, police said. Three officers sustained injuries in the altercation, and one remains hospitalized with facial injuries and a concussion. One other officer also sustained a concussion.
The shooting happened Wednesday night after a 911 call about a burglary in progress. Details about what actually happened before police arrived ― and whether there was ever an actual burglary ― aren’t clear. Hawaii News Now has requested the 911 calls leading up to the incident.
When officers did arrive, according to the body cam footage, they encountered a woman who was distraught and clearly frightened. She is shown in the body cam footage directing one officer to where Myeni is near the Nuuanu home. He was near the end of the driveway.
“Get on the ground now! Get on the ground,” an officer can be heard yelling as he nears Myeni.
But Myeni continues to move forward and then starts throwing punches.
When asked why police didn’t identify themselves, Nagata said it was clear they were officers given their uniforms and marked police cars.
Complicating the situation, however, is that body cam footage is only available for two arriving officers. The body camera for the third officer wasn’t turned on. It was also very dark at the time.
Mounting questions about the fatal shooting have prompted a chorus of advocates, experts and community members to call for HPD to release the body cam footage.
“You need that to show either way whether this shooting was justified,” said law enforcement expert Tommy Aiu. Added UH law school instructor Ken Lawson: “For whatever reason, the chief wants to say it’s under investigation, but yet give us a conclusion that the officers were justified in these shootings.”
In a news conference Thursday, Police Chief Susan Ballard noted the three responding officers first tried to use non-lethal force.
“This person seriously injured our officers and their lives were in jeopardy,” she said.
But she also said Myeni had been behaving “oddly” before the shooting, and that only one minute elapsed from the time Myeni was ordered to get on the ground to when he was shot multiple times.
His wife, meanwhile, told Hawaii News Now that Myeni was from South Africa and that the police chief’s descriptions of his actions appear to indicate officers or those who called 911 didn’t understand his cultural customs. She described him as “gentle” and “the best father.”
The shooting happened about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday after police officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a Nuuanu home. The person who called police identified a man sitting in a vehicle nearby as the suspect and later told police that he had been exhibiting strange behavior.
“He walked into the house and he was just erratic, very odd behavior,” Ballard said.
“He sat down and took off his shoes and he was trying to talk to the people (homeowners) but they were very upset. He eventually walked out.”
Ballard said the first officer to arrive ordered the suspect to get on the ground.
Instead, “the suspect charged at the officer, punching him several times,” she said.
The second responding officer tried to intervene, while a third officer deployed a Taser. That Taser, Ballard said, didn’t stop the suspect.
“Officer one then fired a single round,” she said, but the suspect “continued and straddled” another officer and that’s when “officer two” fired three rounds.
Hawaii News Now returned to the house where the shooting happened to give the tenants who called 911 a chance to share their side of the story.
When HNN arrived at the the Coelho Way home the gate was open with at least a half dozen cars parked out front. A screen door had been left unlatched too.
HNN knocked then saw a man walk by the window, but only a dog came to the door.
Not far away, a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified shared what they heard. Because of where the person was that night, they said they could hear some of what happened.
The neighbor didn’t recall any sirens. Just a stern voice loudly asking, “What are you doing here?”
The neighbor says she heard the fight break out and then gunshots.
Then she heard someone say “f**k” and “Ask are you OK?”
Multiple neighbors told HNN there are new people frequently staying at the home where the shooting happened. HNN asked police if Myeni might have known someone there. Police say it’s under investigation.
