Death row exoneree set to enter plea in Waikiki robbery case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men accused in a violent robbery in Waikiki are scheduled to enter a plea in court on Thursday.
Honolulu police said 30-year-old Isaiah McCoy and 33-year-old Joshua Pulliam allegedly assaulted a man and stole some jewelry on Sept. 3.
McCoy is a former death row inmate who was exonerated for murder in Delaware in 2016.
Separate federal charges against him — for trafficking, promoting prostitution and intimidating a witness — were also dropped.
McCoy was also recently accused of being tied to a robbery at gunpoint in Manoa in August.
This story will be updated.
