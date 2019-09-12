Death row exoneree set to enter plea in Waikiki robbery case

Isaiah McCoy, a well-known figure among Honolulu's law enforcement, was arrested in Waikiki early Tuesday. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | September 12, 2019 at 7:10 AM HST - Updated September 12 at 7:10 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two men accused in a violent robbery in Waikiki are scheduled to enter a plea in court on Thursday.

Honolulu police said 30-year-old Isaiah McCoy and 33-year-old Joshua Pulliam allegedly assaulted a man and stole some jewelry on Sept. 3.

McCoy is a former death row inmate who was exonerated for murder in Delaware in 2016.

Separate federal charges against him — for trafficking, promoting prostitution and intimidating a witness — were also dropped.

McCoy was also recently accused of being tied to a robbery at gunpoint in Manoa in August.

