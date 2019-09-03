Former death row inmate Isaiah McCoy arrested in connection with robbery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former death row inmate who has become notorious to Honolulu's law enforcement community was arrested early Tuesday, authorities said.
Police arrested Isaiah McCoy and another man for allegedly assaulting a man in Waikiki and stealing some jewelry.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Kuhio Avenue.
Authorities said McCoy was arrested about 30 minutes later on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
McCoy has become a well-known figure in the law enforcement community in recent years.
About a month ago, he was also tied to an armed robbery in Manoa.
Police said a passenger in a car driven by McCoy robbed four tourists at gunpoint.
McCoy was not arrested in that case.
McCoy has also faced federal charges in Hawaii for trafficking, promoting prostitution and intimidating a witness. But all of those were eventually dismissed.
He was also exonerated for murder in Delaware in 2016.
This story will be updated.
