Convicted child sex trafficker charged for alleged armed robbery in Manoa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Quadralis Watson, 35, was arrested Monday afternoon, accused of robbing four tourists in Manoa earlier that day.
Hawaii News Now has obtained cell phone video of the arrest which shows Watson shirtless and in handcuffs.
Watson, who goes by the nickname, 'Danger’ served almost 10 years in federal prison for child sex trafficking.
He was released in May.
Watson was in the passenger seat of a Mercedes SUV that Honolulu Police say matched the vehicle used in the robbery earlier that day. Officers surrounded it along Kuhio Avenue.
“I entered the vehicle, within five seconds, police swarmed the vehicle with guns to my head and demanded I get out,” says the driver, Isaiah McCoy.
McCoy is a death row exoneree turned activist.
He says HPD drove the tourists to their location in Waikiki to identify them.
“One by one they brought vehicles up that had the alleged victims of the crime," McCoy says, "Maybe six vehicles in all, four victims and two witnesses. I was cleared by every vehicle.”
Only Watson was identified.
McCoy was not arrested. He calls the incident another case of racial profiling and mistaken identity.
McCoy was not only freed from death row in Delaware in 2017, here in Hawaii, a judge dismissed all charges of trafficking, promoting prostitution, and intimidating witnesses last year.
McCoy says he asked the officers for his phone, wallet and other items from inside the Mercedes SUV, when he was told he could leave but his request was denied.
“You forced me out of the vehicle, I did not abandon my property and I immediately requested my property once I was cleared,” McCoy calls that an illegal search and seizure and believes anything found won’t be allowed in court.
Sources say, police did find a gun in the car, which matched the victims’ description of the weapon used.
Watson is charged with armed robbery and four counts of gun crimes. His bail is $250,000.
Another woman, Stacy Klaas, 33, was also arrested. Sources say she was on surveillance video using one of the Manoa robbery victims’ credit card. She was released pending investigation.
