Hawaiian eatery Waiahole Poi Factory expands to new location with help from competition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Long time favorite Waiahole Poi Factory is opening its second location next weekend at the Windward Mall.

Owner Liko Hoe joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the eatery’s expansion and how a local competition helped boost his business.

“Windward Mall is rooted in Hawaiian culture and provides guests with genuine kamaaina experience making it the perfect location for Waiahole Poi Factory,” Hoe said in a press release.

The menu includes beef luau, laulau, kalua pig and the Sweet Lady of Waiahole -- all native Hawaiian dishes.

Hoe participated in a competition called Mahiai Match-Up competition created by Kamehameha Schools which gives farmers and business owners resources to flourish, such as mentorship, skills and a network.

His business won a first prize of $25,000 which helped to expand his business.

Mahiai Match-Up aims to highlight and promote food systems related to business growth and development while fostering the local community. This year’s theme is reintroducing Native Hawaiian and indigenous crops to modern cuisine.

The winners of this year’s Mahiai Match-Up will be announced at an Aha Aina Pauahi event on Thursday, November 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Pearl Country Club.

For information regarding the Aha Aina Pauahi, visit pauahi.org/aha-aina-pauahi.

The grand opening of Waiahole Poi Factory is set for Saturday, October 28, at Windward Mall’s food court.

To learn about the Waiahole Poi Factory, visit waiaholepoifactory.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.