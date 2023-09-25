Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HFD investigators find second fire at abandoned bowling alley intentionally set

HFD responded to fire at an abandoned bowling alley in Moiliili, 2 weeks after same building...
HFD responded to fire at an abandoned bowling alley in Moiliili, 2 weeks after same building was on fire(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:25 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department has determined the cause of the fire at an abandoned bowling alley in McCully Saturday morning to be intentionally set.

HFD officials say the fire originated from an upholstered vehicle seat near the entrance to the building, with the cause of the fire related to a cigarette lighter.

The damage is estimated at $625,000 to the property and $350,000 to its contents.

This comes two weeks after there was a fire at the exact same location, the abandoned Bowl-O-Drome at 820 Isenberg Street.

The building has been vacant for years and is slated to become affordable housing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
HPD still searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Mililani acid attack survivor Davina Licon is sharing her story in the hopes of preventing...
Survivor of Mililani acid attack speaks out to fight against domestic violence
Hawaii County police investigating officer-involved shooting
Hawaii County police chief: Officers fatally shoot man who fired ‘indiscriminately’ on them
Honolulu Prosecutor's Office
City prosecutor: Extra measures possible to ensure impartial jury in high-profile murder case

Latest News

September 23, 2008 was the last time Kawehi Moku hard her sister, Marlo's voice.
15 years have passed since Marlo Moku went missing, but loved ones aren’t giving up hope
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from...
Terry Hunter reviews A HAUNTING IN VENICE
FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP...
Passes available for residents to reenter Lahaina
HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
HPD still searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured