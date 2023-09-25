HFD investigators find second fire at abandoned bowling alley intentionally set

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department has determined the cause of the fire at an abandoned bowling alley in McCully Saturday morning to be intentionally set.

HFD officials say the fire originated from an upholstered vehicle seat near the entrance to the building, with the cause of the fire related to a cigarette lighter.

The damage is estimated at $625,000 to the property and $350,000 to its contents.

This comes two weeks after there was a fire at the exact same location, the abandoned Bowl-O-Drome at 820 Isenberg Street.

The building has been vacant for years and is slated to become affordable housing.

