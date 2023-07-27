Former site of Stadium Bowl-o-Drome will be new home for DHHL’s first rental project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long-awaited high-rise rental project for Native Hawaiians is getting rapid approvals at the Honolulu City Council amid a concerted push to bolster the inventory of affordable housing.

The 23-story building in Moiliili will include 278 affordable apartments exclusively for beneficiaries of the Hawaiian Home Lands program.

The roughly two-acre parcel, where the long-vacant Stadium Bowl-o-Drome bowling alley still stands, has been in the Department of Hawaiian Homelands inventory since a settlement with the state in the 1990s.

It took years for the Bowl-o-Drome to close down. The department did environmental reviews and planning to conclude its best use was as the first high-rise rental project for qualified Native Hawaiians.

Kaloa Robinson, project manager for Stanford Carr Development, told the council’s Planning and Zoning Committee that his grandmother was on the Home Lands waitlist.

“Projects like this, while maybe not exactly what was anticipated 100 years ago, are critical to the well-being of people like my grandmother,” Robinson said.

Most of the 278 units will be two bedrooms, a row of three-bedroom townhouses will border Stadium Park, and there will be retail stores along Isenberg Street.

Most of the units will house families making 60% of Oahu’s median income.

That’s about $70,000 for a family of three whose rent would be about $1,400 for two bedrooms.

Council Chair Tommy Waters was impressed by the affordability of the units.

“It’s like your average city employees,” Waters said. “So you are building for people who live and work here, which is great.”

Waters asked how it was possible for this developer to tackle the project when others have complained affordable units were not financially feasible.

The answer: It was possible because of a $1 a year lease for the land as well as federal and state financing, tax credits, and tax breaks for affordable projects.

One issue was uncertainty about whether the project would be exempt from the state excise tax, which would save about $5.6 million.

Nathaniel Kinney, with the Carpenters Union, said state and county laws for affordable housing incentives are often mismatched and cause confusion and delay.

“We would hope that the department as well as the council would work with the developer to make sure that what is clearly a worthwhile project receives all of the exemptions and fee waivers possible,” Kinney said.

Robinson also reassured the council that DHHL beneficiaries who rent won’t lose their place on the waitlist.

“Think of this as something like a waiting room or as something that provides housing while homestead leases are being developed,” he said.

Quick approval by the full Council is expected and the developer said groundbreaking could happen as soon as September — with full construction expected to be completed in about two years.

