HFD searching for cause of blaze at bowling alley building fire in Moiliili

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Fire Department firefighters are searching for the cause of a building fire in Moiliili Monday evening.

Video captured smoke billowing from 820 Isenburg Street in the abandoned Bowl-O-Drome bowling alley.

HFD firefighters completely extinguished the fire by around 7 p.m.

The building has been vacant for years and is slated to become affordable housing.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Further details about the investigation have not been released.

This story will be updated.

