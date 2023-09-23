HFD responding to building fire in Moilili; street closure in effect
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:34 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department are responding to a building fire in McCully Saturday morning.
HFD officials say that due to the structure fire, Isenberg Street is blocked off in both directions from Date Street to King Street.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.