HFD responding to building fire in Moilili; street closure in effect

HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:34 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department are responding to a building fire in McCully Saturday morning.

HFD officials say that due to the structure fire, Isenberg Street is blocked off in both directions from Date Street to King Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story may be updated.

