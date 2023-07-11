Tributes
Defense attorney: Prosecutors making rush to judgment in overdose case

By Rick Daysog
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:12 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people accused of distributing the fentanyl that killed two men in Waikiki last month pleaded not guilty in federal court today on Monday.

The attorney for Keina Drageset, who federal authorities say is the brains behind the alleged fentanyl ring, claims that law enforcement is making a rush to judgement in linking his client to the deadly overdose.

“We’re waiting to determine whether or not the drugs that were used — that resulted in the two deaths — were connected directly to my client on that’s really critical to this whole matter,” said attorney Myles Breiner.

2 more indicted following deadly mass fentanyl overdose in Waikiki

Much of the case is based on fentanyl seized in Drageset’s luxury high-rise apartment and from her white Tesla. Testimony from a cooperating witness who was also charged in the scheme played a role in the case.

But Breiner said prosecutors have to come up with more physical evidence linking his client to the overdoses.

“I think it’s very important to look at the toxicology report to see if in fact, the drugs that were ingested by the five individuals are connected to my client,” said Breiner.

“These individuals (victims) were getting drugs from a number of different parties when they came to Oahu.”

The trial for all three suspects is set for the week of Sept. 11.

