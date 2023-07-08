Tributes
2 more indicted following deadly mass fentanyl overdose in Waikiki

A federal grand jury indicted Jeffrey Waz and Joseph Hamil on conspiracy charges stemming from...
A federal grand jury indicted Jeffrey Waz and Joseph Hamil on conspiracy charges stemming from the deadly mass fentanyl overdose in Waikiki last month.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal investigators are turning up the heat on the alleged fentanyl supply chain linked to last month’s fatal overdose case in Waikiki.

A federal grand jury has indicted Jeffery Waz as the middle man and Joseph Hamil as the street-level dealer who sold the drugs that killed 53-year-old Steven Berengue and 44-year-old Joseph Iseke last month.

“They’re going after the line, all the way from the source to the street dealer level. And that’s what you’re supposed to do,” said John McCarthy, former deputy chief of the Honolulu Police Department.

Federal authorities allege that Hamil received an ounce of fentanyl from Waz, mistakenly thinking it was meth and heroin when he sold it to Berengue.

Avery Garrard and Keina Drageset were previously charged as Waz’s alleged suppliers, and authorities say the couple used the mail to smuggle the drugs into Hawaii.

Garrard and Drageset now face additional drug charges.

“It takes major events like this to bring to bear the full force of law enforcement and their resources. Because you know, the case becomes one of notoriety,” said McCarthy.

Hamil’s and Waz’s attorneys declined comment.

Both are scheduled in federal court next week for their initial appearances.

