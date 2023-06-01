‘I’m torn apart’: Grieving Oahu family searches for solutions to youth gun violence after suspect is indicted after fatal shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a packed town hall on the west side, and people were passionate about finding solutions to recent gambling and gun violence in the community.

Michael Agoo was among the many who spoke in a town hall discussing crime at Kamehameha Schools Learning Center in Maili on Wednesday evening, which Councilwoman Andria Tupola organized.

“We see this every day, every day,” said Agoo. “And my son wasn’t an angel, but nobody needs to pick up their sons down on the ground with an illegal gun.”

Agoo’s son, 17-year-old Miguel Agoo Jr., was shot and killed at Makaha Beach 10 days ago. “I’m trying to shine the light of God and not be broken, but inside I’m torn apart,” said Miguel Agoo.

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Waylen Armstrong-Kea was indicted on counts of murder and two felony firearm offenses.

A teen suspect is also charged with the murder.

“You guys need to focus on where these young men are getting guns,” said one parent. “How are they learning to be murderers at 16 years old?”

“It’s not right, and it’s not fair for families to be putting their children six feet under because these young boys want to play gangster.”

Wednesday’s community meeting gave the public a chance to interact with the head of HPD’s Narcotics Division, Tupola, and Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm.

And they also offered ideas.

“I think it’s the community’s responsibility, me as a parent, aunties uncles in here to put them on a better path,” said Major Mike Lambert of HPD’s Narcotics Division. “You know what I mean? If you think you need a gun, you not rugged, you know what I mean?”

“So, I don’t have a quick and solid answer for that, but it is a problem; right violence and firearms will become a priority.”

“They can put pressure on elected officials they can put pressure and show us that the community is committed to it and when the community is committed to it, we will work with them to solve problems,” said Alm.

“So, the cool part is that tonight we had a lot of leaders in the room that were were willing to step up that said you know what I’ll start help make a difference because I don’t think it’s going to be a law or a person but rather a community with their hearts knit together to really address this,” said Tupola.

To report concerns about drugs and gambling, call HPD’s 24-hour narcotics division complaint line at 808-723-3933.

