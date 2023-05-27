20-year-old charged in shooting death of teen in Makaha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old man has been charged in a deadly shooting that happened in Makaha on Sunday.

Waylen Armstrong-Kea is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Miguel Agoo Junior at Makaha Beach Park. Officers had responded to the incident just after midnight following reports of shots being fired.

Kea made his first court appearance Friday on second-degree murder, two firearms offenses and kidnapping.

His bail was set at $2 million.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy was also charged with murder in relation to the shooting earlier this week.

HPD said petitions have been filed with family court seeking to charge the 16-year-old boy as an adult.

Police said they also arrested a 16-year-old girl suspected of driving the alleged shooter to and from the scene. She was released pending investigation.

Officials said a woman who was also in the vehicle remains in custody for allegedly hindering prosecution.

