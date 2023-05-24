Teenage suspect in Makaha shooting death charged with second-degree murder
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:11 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old at Makaha Beach, said officials.
The teen accused of killing Miguel Agoo Junior at Makaha Beach Park on Sunday has been charged with second-degree murder and firearms offenses, said officials.
HPD says petitions have been filed with family court seeking to charge the 16-year-old boy as an adult.
Police say they arrested a 16-year-old girl suspected of driving the alleged shooter and from the scene.
She was released pending investigation, said police.
Officials said a woman who was also in the vehicle remains in custody for allegedly hindering prosecution.
