Teenage suspect in Makaha shooting death charged with second-degree murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old at Makaha Beach, said officials.

The teen accused of killing Miguel Agoo Junior at Makaha Beach Park on Sunday has been charged with second-degree murder and firearms offenses, said officials.

HPD says petitions have been filed with family court seeking to charge the 16-year-old boy as an adult.

Police say they arrested a 16-year-old girl suspected of driving the alleged shooter and from the scene.

She was released pending investigation, said police.

Officials said a woman who was also in the vehicle remains in custody for allegedly hindering prosecution.

