Loved ones identify 17-year-old killed in weekend Makaha shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones have identified the victim of this weekend’s deadly shooting in Makaha as 17-year-old Miguel Agoo Jr.

Police say he was fatally shot by another teenager after an argument.

A GoFundMe has been set up for his family to help with funeral expenses.

Officials say the suspect is reported to be another teenager, and police say it appears the two knew each other and were engaged in an argument before the shooting.

It’s believed both were armed, said police.

“Why did my son have to die?” said Agoo’s mother.

Officials say officers responded to Makaha Beach Park just after midnight early Sunday following reports of shots being fired.

According to law enforcement sources, a 16-year-old has been arrested in the murder case.

On Sunday, the family gathered at the scene of the shooting to start a memorial.

The victim’s mother described him as a “good kid” with a “very loving heart.”

