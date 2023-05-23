Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Loved ones identify 17-year-old killed in weekend Makaha shooting

Teenager killed in Makaha shooting identified
Teenager killed in Makaha shooting identified(KGMB KHNL)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:27 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones have identified the victim of this weekend’s deadly shooting in Makaha as 17-year-old Miguel Agoo Jr.

Police say he was fatally shot by another teenager after an argument.

A GoFundMe has been set up for his family to help with funeral expenses.

Officials say the suspect is reported to be another teenager, and police say it appears the two knew each other and were engaged in an argument before the shooting.

It’s believed both were armed, said police.

“Why did my son have to die?” said Agoo’s mother.

Officials say officers responded to Makaha Beach Park just after midnight early Sunday following reports of shots being fired.

According to law enforcement sources, a 16-year-old has been arrested in the murder case.

On Sunday, the family gathered at the scene of the shooting to start a memorial.

The victim’s mother described him as a “good kid” with a “very loving heart.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder investigation underway in West Oahu, 17-year-old fatally shot
Teenage suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of 17-year-old
Hawaii singing superstar Iam Tongi, 18, from Kahuku on American Idol.
After a storybook season, Hawaii’s own Iam Tongi wins ‘American Idol’
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Queen’s Health System drops mask mandate
Hawaii’s largest hospital group drops mask mandate
Attempted murder suspect faces court hearing this week
Attempted murder suspect faces court hearing this week

Latest News

The tradition continues, 38,000 fresh lei made for Memorial Day
The tradition continues, 38,000 fresh lei made for Memorial Day
John Webby was shot multiple times with a weapon that shoots pepper balls in the face and body.
Maui police investigating after man shot multiple times with pepper ball launcher
Sen. Sam Slom
Sam Slom, longtime Republican senator who relished his ‘lone ranger’ role, dies at 81
Tthe art of hula is known around the world and one halau is planting roots in the Windy City.
A rich legacy of hula in the Windy City? Absolutely, and she’s proof of it