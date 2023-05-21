Murder investigation underway in West Oahu, 17-year-old fatally shot
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:37 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation after an apparent shooting in Makaha.
EMS officials identified the victim as a 17-year-old male.
HPD officers said they were called to the Makaha Beach parking lot just after 12:30 a.m. this morning after a body was found.
Officials say EMS attempted life-saving measures for the young man found shot upon arrival but were unsuccessful.
EMS officials say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say the suspect fled in a white vehicle.
This story will be updated.
