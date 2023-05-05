Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Prosecutors office to hold press conference on fatal 2020 officer-involved shooting

On January 2020, Dallas Pearce was shot and killed by plain-clothes officers in a parking lot...
On January 2020, Dallas Pearce was shot and killed by plain-clothes officers in a parking lot of the Aikahi Gardens housing community.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The prosecutor’s office announced it will be holding a press conference on Friday regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Kailua back in 2020.

On January 2020, Dallas Pearce was shot and killed by plain-clothes officers in a parking lot of the Aikahi Gardens housing community.

Pearce had been wanted by police after failing to return from work furlough about seven weeks prior.

Police said they saw Pearce with a gun and believed they were in danger.

That claim was disputed by Pearce’s then-girlfriend who was also at the scene.

The press conference is set for 1 p.m. and Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm is slated to speak.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saint Louis School
Former Hawaii high school football stars settle civil lawsuit over sex assault case
According to the tracking site Flight Aware, the plane could be seen circling waters off Oahu...
Tail of United Airlines’ plane scrapes runway during takeoff from Honolulu airport
The state department of transportation installed the safety measure in September.
‘It shakes our house’: Raised crosswalks surprising drivers and rattling homes in Windward Oahu
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Michael Hirokawa listens as the victim in his trial takes the stand.
Trial of brutal sex assault at Honolulu condo continues with victim taking the stand

Latest News

One driver said on March 20, a man in a silver Mustang swerved in front of him near Queen’s...
Authorities charge man suspected in series of road rage incidents in West Oahu
Dozens of honu are nesting at Bellows Beach. That’s a first.
Overnight camping suspended at Bellows Beach amid turtle nesting season
Hilo standoff
Suspect in hours-long Hilo standoff allegedly admits to previous burglaries
A mom says her son was cyberbullied and wants administrators and the DOE to take more action.
Mom pursuing charges after son with severe disabilities cyberbullied at Campbell High