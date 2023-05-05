Prosecutors office to hold press conference on fatal 2020 officer-involved shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The prosecutor’s office announced it will be holding a press conference on Friday regarding the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Kailua back in 2020.

On January 2020, Dallas Pearce was shot and killed by plain-clothes officers in a parking lot of the Aikahi Gardens housing community.

Pearce had been wanted by police after failing to return from work furlough about seven weeks prior.

Police said they saw Pearce with a gun and believed they were in danger.

That claim was disputed by Pearce’s then-girlfriend who was also at the scene.

The press conference is set for 1 p.m. and Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm is slated to speak.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.