Nanakuli community demands justice for 19-year-old seven years after fatal crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Seven years after a 19-year-old was struck and killed, his family and supporters held a rally on Farrington highway in Nanakuli.

The rally for Kaulana Werner was held just down the road from where Myisha Armitage crashed into the Kamehameha Schools graduate.

“We don’t want nobody go through what we’ve been going through for the past seven years,” said Kaulana’s father Ed Werner.

Armitage was found guilty of negligent homicide and fleeing the scene, but an appeals court over overturned the conviction citing that the police needed a warrant for the blood test that confirmed she was drunk.

“We ask God to guide us in the right way, you know, we actually wen forgive her, you know. What would Kaulana do? He would have done the same thing,” said Ed Werner.

In response to the tragedy, Police held a DUI checkpoint and sign-waving event in Nanakuli Sunday.

After Armitage’s conviction was overturned last year, she once again pleaded not guilty.

Armitage’s new trial is set to begin May 15th.

