Appeals court reverses conviction in fatal hit-and-run that rocked Nanakuli

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The woman convicted of killing a Nanakuli teen in a drunk driving hit-and-run five years ago won her appeal to the intermediate court on Friday.

In 2019, a jury found Myisha Armitage guilty of hitting Kaulana Werner in Nanakuli as he walked along Farrington Highway in April 2016.

However, the appeals judges ruled Friday that police should have sought a warrant before a blood test was taken to confirm she was drunk, reversing her negligent homicide conviction.

The new ruling has brought new heartbreak for the family of the former Kamehameha football player that was killed in the crash.

“It’s very disturbing. It’s been six years, we wanted closure,” said Ed Werner, Kaulana’s father. “You know we put our faith and trust in our system, but I guess our system is failing us now so it’s sad.”

The intermediate court ordered a new trial for Armitage.

Prosecutors did not comment, but they are likely to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Armitage is currently in prison, serving a 10-year sentence. She could seek release until a new trial or a ruling from the higher court.

Her attorney could not be reached for comment.

