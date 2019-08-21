Trial set to begin for 2016 deadly hit-and-run crash in Nanakuli

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a deadly hit-and-run accident that devastated a west side community.
Years later, after several trial delays, jury selection is expected to wrap up and opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday.
Photos and flowers still mark the spot where 19-year-old Kaulana Werner was hit while crossing Farrington Highway near his Nanakuli home back in April of 2016.
Myisha Lee Armitage has been charged with first-degree negligent homicide in Werner’s death. Authorities say Armitage was drunk when she hit Werner and kept driving.
Werner’s case has gotten a lot of attention over the years due to the persistence of his family, who refused to let his death become just another forgotten statistic.
They often organize sign-waving events along Farrington Highway — warning folks to slow down and be more aware of pedestrians — while also advocating for harsher penalties for intoxicated drivers.
Their efforts led to “Kaulana’s Bill,” which went into effect last July and authorizes the courts to extend prison terms for offenders convicted of first-degree negligent homicide, when the offender fails to render aid to the injured at the scene of an accident.
According to family, Werner — a former Kamehameha Schools football player who returned home after one semester away at college to care for his mother — had been playing basketball at a nearby park and was walking home when he was hit.
It was his father, Ed Werner, who found him. He's expected to testify about that night as a witness at trial.
Armitage, who was 22-years at the time, reportedly had a .13 blood alcohol concentration when she was arrested by Honolulu police who caught her about half a mile from the crash site.
Armitage, who has pleaded not guilty, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.