DLNR: Crews successfully free grounded yacht at Honolua Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The grounded luxury yacht ‘Nakoa’ was freed Sunday afternoon after three attempt in two weeks.

Crews used the salvage ship ‘Kahi’ to pull the yacht free.

Ideal weather and ocean conditions allowed for the successful attempt.

It’s unknown whether or not the yacht was pulled to Honolulu.

A team from the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources will conduct a post-incident damage assessment.

