DLNR: Crews successfully defuel luxury yacht grounded at Honolua Bay

A salvage plan is currently in development for the yacht.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - DLNR reports crews successfully defueled the luxury yacht in West Maui.

The 94-foot ‘Nakoa’ has been stuck at Honolua Bay since Monday morning.

The effort to get the boat off the reef will start on Sunday.

Officials say the defueling took longer than expected because the boat was listing, making it difficult to reach all of the fuel inside.

A helicopter removed about 470 gallons of petroleum products, other hazardous substances, and 14 marine batteries.

The dirt road leading to the shoreline at Līpoa Point will remain closed while the salvage effort continues.

