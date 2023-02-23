Cleanup efforts underway after grounded luxury yacht leaked fuel into Maui bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cleanup efforts are underway after a luxury yacht ran aground near a Maui marine sanctuary leaked fuel into the bay.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said a helicopter will lift barrels of fuel from the grounded luxury yacht and onto land. From there, it will be transported offsite.

During the cleanup operation, officials said the dirt road near Lipoa Point, that overlooks Honolua Bay, will be closed.

On Tuesday, a sheen of diesel fuel was visible in waters surrounding the boat and people nearby complained of the stench of fuel in the air.

Active leaks have stopped because one of the owner’s friends managed to board the yacht and shut off all the pumps.

DLNR said booms were placed around the fuel to keep any remaining diesel from moving out of the immediate area.

Divers noted they found at least 30 coral and live rock were damaged in the grounding of the 94-foot-Nakoa.

It’s been stuck on the reef since Monday. It’s not known how much fuel leaked into the ocean.

DLNR said the yacht can’t be excavated until all fuel, batteries and any other pollutants aboard are removed. They added it will likely be a few more days before the vessel is freed from the rocks and reef.

DLNR said it’s still investigating what led to the Nakoa grounding and citations and fines could be levied based on the findings of that investigation.

