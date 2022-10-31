Tributes
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island

Your top local headlines for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:45 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week.

There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport.

That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators.

“It’s multi-national so we’ve got training partners from the Philippines‚ Indonesia and Thailand training with us,” said Maj. Gen Joseph Ryan of the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division.

“Then we’ve got observers from up to 10 other countries across the region — all of whom are here to gauge relative value in what they see in this training with the potential for them to train with us more in the future.”

The training continues through Nov. 10.

