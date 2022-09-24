Tributes
Investigation underway after OCCC inmate mistakenly released from jail

Jordi Kealii Viela mug
Jordi Kealii Viela mug(Courtesy: Hawaii Public Safety)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:51 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Department of Public Safety is investigating how an inmate could have mistakenly been released from jail on Thursday.

Officials said pre-trial detainee Jordi Kealii Viela voluntarily turned himself into Sheriffs with the Special Operations Section without incident just a day after being released from the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

The Department of Public Safety reported “due to an administrative error” Viela was mistakenly released and it was later brought to the OCCC’s attention that Viela still had pending charges.

Authorities said Sheriffs were able to make contact with Viela Friday morning and convinced him to turn himself in to their station on Keawe Street.

Viela was returned to the correctional facility Friday afternoon at 1:15 p.m.

His grand jury hearing on a robbery charge is scheduled for Oct. 3.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mistaken release remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

