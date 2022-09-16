Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing 2 Honolulu businesses in 2 days

(Hawaii News Now/file (custom credit))
By Allyson Blair
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:03 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have captured a suspected gunman accused of holding up two businesses in two days.

Law enforcement sources say police used surveillance video to link the suspect to both crimes.

Along Kapahulu Avenue on Thursday, businesses were on high alert after the string of recent robberies.

The latest happened a little after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

That’s when police say Jordi Viela allegedly walked into Xtreme Mini Mart and pulled a gun on the clerk. The 29-year-old is said to have initially wanted what was inside a safe but ended up taking cash from the register instead.

A nearby restaurant helped provide police with information.

“They take the surveillance video from Tuesday night,” said House of Wong employee Joe Wong.

A day prior, police say Viela also held up a pool hall a couple miles away.

The suspect was allegedly armed with a gun when, sources say, he kicked in a pair of doors inside McCully Cue and stole money from a register.

A second man was seen fleeing the scene with the suspect, sources say.

“A lot of times these robbers what they do, they’re going to target places where they’re about to close. Or there’s less customers,” said HPD Sgt. Chris Kim, of Honolulu CrimeStoppers.

He said workers should always pay attention to what’s happening outside.

“Periodically look at your security cameras ― the screens ― to make sure nobody’s outside waiting,” he said.

Kim also advises businesses to do their money deposits during the day and at different times.

He said, “Don’t make it a routine. Try and change it up.”

Sources say Viela was arrested Wednesday night after being identified on the surveillance video.

Meanwhile, workers in the area say they’re not taking any chances. Now when they leave for the night, they practice the buddy system.

“All together go get the car,” Wong said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheri Tanaka indicted
FBI arrests attorney for prominent Hawaii business as part of corruption probe
It's a career more than 1,500 qualified applicants tried to pursue at nursing schools across...
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
Authorities arrested 77-year-old Tudor Chirila in Reno in connection with a Waikiki woman's...
After 50 years, police arrest Nevada man in cold case murder of Waikiki teen
Honolulu hotels are hiring 500 workers.
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
Milton Choy
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts

Latest News

A large collection of pumpkins is available at the Aloun Farms Great Pumpkin Harvest.
It’s that time of year: Aloun Farms’ pumpkin festival is back!
Police have closed Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches due to investigation.
Big Island police investigating homicide after woman’s body discovered in backyard
Milton Choy
Prosecutors: Businessman funneled $2M in bribes to public official in exchange for Maui contracts
Dr. Poki'i Balaz has been selected as a class of 2022-2023 Obama Foundation scholar.
Hawaii woman with passion for serving kupuna selected as Obama Foundation Scholar