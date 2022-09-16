Suspect arrested after allegedly robbing 2 Honolulu businesses in 2 days

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have captured a suspected gunman accused of holding up two businesses in two days.

Law enforcement sources say police used surveillance video to link the suspect to both crimes.

Along Kapahulu Avenue on Thursday, businesses were on high alert after the string of recent robberies.

The latest happened a little after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

That’s when police say Jordi Viela allegedly walked into Xtreme Mini Mart and pulled a gun on the clerk. The 29-year-old is said to have initially wanted what was inside a safe but ended up taking cash from the register instead.

A nearby restaurant helped provide police with information.

“They take the surveillance video from Tuesday night,” said House of Wong employee Joe Wong.

A day prior, police say Viela also held up a pool hall a couple miles away.

The suspect was allegedly armed with a gun when, sources say, he kicked in a pair of doors inside McCully Cue and stole money from a register.

A second man was seen fleeing the scene with the suspect, sources say.

“A lot of times these robbers what they do, they’re going to target places where they’re about to close. Or there’s less customers,” said HPD Sgt. Chris Kim, of Honolulu CrimeStoppers.

He said workers should always pay attention to what’s happening outside.

“Periodically look at your security cameras ― the screens ― to make sure nobody’s outside waiting,” he said.

Kim also advises businesses to do their money deposits during the day and at different times.

He said, “Don’t make it a routine. Try and change it up.”

Sources say Viela was arrested Wednesday night after being identified on the surveillance video.

Meanwhile, workers in the area say they’re not taking any chances. Now when they leave for the night, they practice the buddy system.

“All together go get the car,” Wong said.

